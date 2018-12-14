‘Red Dead Online’ Is Offering Free Gold Bars and Cash

In addition to the team over at Rockstar Games letting Red Dead Online players in on future anti-griefing plans, the studio also wanted to take a moment to give back to the Red Dead Redemption 2 community that has been a vital part of the Online beta testing process.

“As a thank you for your ongoing support, we are awarding everyone who has played from the Red Dead Online Beta launch through this Thursday, December 20th with a gift of 15 additional gold bars,” reads a new blog post over on the game’s official website. “The awards will begin rolling out today and if you haven’t experienced the Red Dead Online Beta yet, play by Thursday, December 20th for eligibility. All gold bar gifts should be delivered by Monday, December 24th. Keep an eye out for an alert screen when entering the Red Dead Online Beta to confirm the gift.”

There’s also a cash gift as well, “As an added thank you to players who pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2, and those who purchased either the Special or Ultimate Edition, we are awarding additional RDO$ gifts. These will be active starting Friday, December 21st and are automatically added to your character’s balance the next time you play Red Dead Online during the Beta and permanently afterwards.”

Special Edition Owners: RDO $100

Ultimate Edition Owners: RDO $1,000

Everyone who pre-ordered: RDO $100 (in addition to Ultimate and Special Edition gifts)

Now that Gold Bars are available to purchase with real-life cash, the freebies are definitely appreciated! For those that are just now getting into the adventure, Gold Bars are a necessary part of the game in order to maintain all of the player’s resources. Both Sony and Microsoft are offering a special one-time only deal for those looking to get started with 25 bars, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage right here.

The latest Red Dead Online update is now live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Thoughts on Red Dead Redemption 2 and it's Online mode? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!