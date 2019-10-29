Red Dead Online Gets New Legendary Bounty and More in Halloween Update

Red Dead Online is getting in the Halloween spirit this week with another update that adds some creepy outfits and a supernatural-powered limited-time mode. Rockstar Games revealed the contents of the update in tits weekly announcement about what’s to come and previewed all of the features being added. Among these is another Legendary Bounty where players have to track down a scheming politician, a bounty that you can tackle while wearing some of the creepy new masks added for Halloween.

The new limited-time mode is called “Fear the Dark” and pits players against enemies called “Night Stalkers.” These creatures are fueled by the powers of masks that hand around the Showdown Mode’s map, so players have to work together to cleanse the area of those masks while also fending off the Night Stalkers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fear of the Dark is a terrifying new limited-time addition to Red Dead Online Showdown Modes pitting supernaturally fast, tough and strong Night Stalkers against mere mortal Hunter counterparts,” Rockstar said about the new mode. “The Night Stalkers’ powers, however, are tied to the skull masks strewn about their stomping grounds. The more masks the Hunters get their hands on, the weaker the Night Stalkers become, while the Hunters’ own weapons grow stronger.”

Whenever you need a break from that mode, you can hunt down another Legendary Bounty. This bounty’s name is Tobin Winfield, and while he’s not as openly ruthless as the marauders and other criminals players are used to tracking, he’s still done things that warrant a bounty being placed on his head.

WANTED: Disgraced former mayor Tobin Winfield squirreled away public monies for years on end and is now wanted for larceny and embezzlement. Take on this new Legendary Bounty in Red Dead Online now through November 3rd: https://t.co/ewlwYITAvs pic.twitter.com/H2mqupOeFl — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 29, 2019

“Is there anything more abhorrent than a corrupt politician?” the notes for the update pondered. “While serving in office, the former mayor Tobin Winfield squirreled away public monies for years. Now he’s disgraced and in hiding, wanted for larceny and embezzlement. This crooked official was last seen around Thieves’ Landing.”

A couple of new clothing items have been added to the stores within Red Dead Online to give players more options. For those looking to customize their character for the season, you can accessorize and weaponize your character with cleavers, tomahawks, and other bladed weapons since they’re all 30 percent off for a while. Those who have embarked on the paths laid out through the Specialist Roles will also get rewarded. Traders get a Swine Mask, Collectors get a Masquerade Mask, and Bounty Hunters get a variant of the Creature Mask. Two more mask are available at the 10 and 20 tiers of the Outlaw Pass while those who successfully complete the Fear of the Dark mode will get a variant for one of those.

Red Dead Online’s big Halloween update is now live in the game until November 3rd.