Red Dead Online Players Are Protesting Rockstar Games By Dressing as Clowns

By Marc Deschamps

Red Dead Online players have been waiting a long time for any kind of significant update for the game. Unfortunately, players have been left wanting, and the minor updates that have been released have done little to please fans. In order to send a message to Rockstar Games, players have taken to dressing up as clowns in Red Dead Online. The whole thing was started by a Discord group, which actually managed to fill an entire server with players dressed as clowns. The group has expanded however, to include players dressed as other circus performers, as well. All in all, it seems like a great way to show their displeasure with the game!

What do you think of the protest in Red Dead Online? Do you plan on participating? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

