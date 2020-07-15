Red Dead Online Players Are Protesting Rockstar Games By Dressing as Clowns
Red Dead Online players have been waiting a long time for any kind of significant update for the game. Unfortunately, players have been left wanting, and the minor updates that have been released have done little to please fans. In order to send a message to Rockstar Games, players have taken to dressing up as clowns in Red Dead Online. The whole thing was started by a Discord group, which actually managed to fill an entire server with players dressed as clowns. The group has expanded however, to include players dressed as other circus performers, as well. All in all, it seems like a great way to show their displeasure with the game!
What do you think of the protest in Red Dead Online? Do you plan on participating? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
#RedDeadOnline
players preparing for an update to the game.
Live footage of #RedDeadOnline players preparing for an update to the game. 🤡
Credit: @OnlyPVPCat
is having its biggest community event ever make sure to check out @OnlyPVPCat
for more details #Rdoclowns
for more details #Rdoclowns
redemption 2 online @RockstarGames
won’t give us an update,in protest I made my character a clown.i
suggest u do the same #RedDeadClowns
with the #SweetAsCircus
we proudly provide the details for the uniform worn by
is dead#thx
@RockstarGames#RedDeadClowns
clown I'm also dressing my GTA character as a
clown
clown
who've asked and been wondering, we'll be organising
some #RedDeadClowns
events for Monday on all platforms. I'll
share details over the weekend, but I'd suggest planning a nice
circus/clown themed outfit in the meantime!
