Red Dead Online Offering Triple XP In Latest Update

The latest update for Red Dead Online has been announced by Rockstar Games, and for a limited time, players can score Triple XP on all A Land of Opportunities missions. While haircuts are difficult to come by in the real world at the moment, players can get them for free in the game this week. Of course, Wheeler, Rawson, and Co. offers services besides haircuts, and players can also get free dentistry and makeup, as well as 50% off Ability Cards and 40% off Boots, Coats, Hats, and Shirts. It's not the most substantial update, but it should give players some incentive for logging in this week!

In A Land of Opportunities, players take part in story-based co-op missions for two-to-four players. In these missions, players must help Jessica LeClerk, a widow seeking revenge for the murder of her husband. The missions vary based on the player's Level of Honor. After completing the missions for one Level of Honor, players can then check out the other set. Players also receive a substantial completion bonus for finishing the missions for the first time.

In addition to A Land of Opportunities, players can also score Triple XP in all Free Roam Events and missions. Last but not least, players can get 50% off Fast Travel in the game this week, as well. All in all, it seems like a great opportunity for players to score some bonuses!

Red Dead Online players that subscribe to Twitch Prime can link their Social Club account and get some nice in-game bonuses. This includes RDO$1,000 and a number of monthly bonuses, including 40% off a Horse, a Stable Shot, and a Shotgun, as well as rewards for 6,000 Trader XP, 50 incendiary Buckshot Slugs, and more.

Red Dead Online is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Red Dead Online? Do you plan in participating in the latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

