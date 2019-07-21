Red Dead Online Player Has Strange Encounter With Snowy Ghost

Grand Theft Auto Online’s big new Casino & Resort update is about to drop, but plenty of gamers are still knee deep in Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One. More literally, knee deep in the snow chasing ghosts. As you may know, there are actual ghosts in Red Dead Redemption 2 if you know where to look. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The game is full of supernatural stuff, such as Vampires. That said, this type of more zany content isn’t as plentiful in Red Dead Online, however, one player recently had a mysterious encounter while playing the game.

More specifically, one player had a strange, ghostly experience while exploring near Colter in the snowy Grizzlies. Or at least it seems like they had a run in with a ghost. While playing, the player noticed something leaving behind a trail in the snow, but there was nothing there.

Now, it’s possible this could be a bug, and there’s something there, it’s just not fully loading in. This could also be a rabbit or an animal burrowing underground, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Whatever it is, it isn’t leaving behind human footprints.

Of course, where the player is multiple people were brutally killed, and so it wouldn’t be very surprising if it’s haunted in some sense. But this appears to be just a bug, or maybe it isn’t. As you will know, there’s a lot of mysteries and unexplainable things in the game, so it’s possible this is simply another one.

