‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Actor Didn’t Even Know What Game He Was Working On At First

Rockstar Games did a phenomenal job at keeping Red Dead Redemption 2 a secret. Such a good job, in fact, that even some of the actors had no idea what the game was even when they were working on it!

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Javier Escuella’s voice actor told Eurogamer that he had no clue what he was working on when he began his latest acting gig, though mentioned it didn’t take long to piece it all together.

“We knew because of the boots, and because of the language [that] we were in a western,” Gabriel Sloywer told the site. “And it doesn’t take a genius … eventually we were like, well, what western does Rockstar do?”

He added, “Other people were better at comparing notes! I didn’t get that it would be so fruitful – looking back I wish I had, they all had a better sense of what was going on.”

The actor also opened up about how he thinks the studio tripped up the actors in order to keep the secret for as long as possible, including using filler scenes that were never intended for the game upon its final release. Though, he did mention that was just his own thought and recognized that it’s “the procress” and not everything is going to make the final cut.

Though obviously the returning actors from the first game knew what was going on, there were a ton of newcomers to the franchise. Given that many sites toured the officies a week before launch and even they had no idea that the sequel was coming is a testament to how proficient Rockstar is about keeping details mum.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Still no word yet on a PC port, though the rumors keep ramping up towards a rumored announcement!

