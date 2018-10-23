‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Early Access Content Trailer Revealed

If you’re getting the PlayStation 4 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 when it drops later this week, you’ll have access to some goods exclusively for 30 days when Red Dead Online launches next month. And a new trailer has just been released, giving you an idea of just what you’ll be able to equip while you live that outlaw life.

The content, which was revealed earlier this month, features some pretty sweet duds that you can equip your character with, along with a pistol that packs a pretty mean punch in a firefight. You can watch the trailer above.

As you can see, there are a number of cool items available.

These include the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit, which makes you look all dapper in a fur-like coat and clothes, with a hat to match. It’s perfect hunting gear, especially as the months get colder in the Wild West.

For good measure, you’ll also gain access to a fine horse, the Chestnut Arabian Horse. It’s a fine looking steed, and one that’s sure to get you around the map very quickly — not a bad idea considering how huge it is.

With that horse, you’ll also get an Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle, which looks pretty good when it comes to riding in style. Let’s just hope it’s comfortable though. No one likes chapping up on a horse. Ouch.

Finally, you’ll gain access to the High Roller Double Action Revolver. It’s a pistol that’s highly customized and comes with a quick rate of fire — ideal for when you’re in those tense situations.

The trailer also indicates that there’s “more to come” in Red Dead Online, indicating that even more gear will become available. Hopefully we’ll see some new modes introduced as well.

It’s unknown if these goods will become available in the general Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as the trailer indicates that, right now, they’re Red Dead Online exclusive. But you never know — this stuff would look good when you’re fighting your way through the campaign.

Red Dead Online doesn’t have a launch date, but it’s due sometime in November. But in the meantime, you can experience Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If you pre-order it early, you could be able to pick it up as soon as October 25!