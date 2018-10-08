‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ May Offer Its Own Exploration Mode

When it arrives later this month (yes, it’s less than three weeks away, get excited), Red Dead Redemption 2 promises a vast open world that you’ll want to explore, if only to see what it has to offer. And now a new feature is reportedly coming to the game that will take a cue from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Exploration Mode. And that’s good news for fans.

Based on this Twitter report from Rockstar Intel, Red Dead Redemption 2 will feature an option to turn off the minimap at any point in the game so that you can discover stuff for yourself. On top of that, it looks like non-playable characters (or NPC’s, as they’re called) will offer additional interaction, providing you directions on how to get to certain places. You can see the tweet below.

INFO: If you turn off the minimap, NPC’s dialogue will change – giving you directions involving routes and landmarks. pic.twitter.com/XKbTV7r6pW — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 8, 2018

This hasn’t been completely confirmed by Rockstar yet, but it sounds like a very intriguing feature, and one that follows Odyssey‘s Exploration Mode, in which you turn off Quest markers and attempt to find things using your own instincts. We know a lot of people who love this feature (including our own Liana Ruppert, who reviewed the game and highly enjoyed it), so here’s hoping that it becomes a reality.

It sounds like it’ll be an option though, so for those of you who still prefer to know where you’re going within the game, you’ll still be able to do so. That way, you won’t be lost if you don’t want to — but it never hurts to give it a try and see where it leads you, partner.

Speaking of Red Dead, some new screenshots have appeared online, with several being included below. As you can see, they show off the broad scope of activities that are available within the game, including getting into fistfights; taking part in a bank robbery; hunting down specific targets within the game; and intimidating witnesses, something that was pointed out in the previously released gameplay videos, including the one above. This game is going to give you a whole lot of stuff to do, so clear your schedule accordingly.

We’ll let you know if the exploration feature is included in the game as soon as Rockstar lets us know. But, hey, maybe it’s best if we find out for ourselves. Perhaps that’s the idea Rockstar has in mind…?

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.