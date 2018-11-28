‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gets Free Whopper Promotion From Burger King

UPDATE: Apparently Rockstar Games is not involved with this promotion, so it's all on Burger King. Thanks to their folks for giving us the update!

ORIGINAL STORY: All this talk about Red Dead Online launching tomorrow is making us hungry...and not for blood, either. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has an interesting promotion that will feed a certain few of you.

The publisher has teamed up with Burger King for a new promotion that can earn a lucky few of you a Whopper -- if you're in Sweden, that is.

No, you don't have to hunt down bounties or even take out a cow to get your hands on that free meal. The deal is this. All you have to do is search through the game for certain ingredients, and then scan them into Burger King's app. There are four in all, including a cow, a pig, cheese and bread. If you find all four of these and scan them, you can follow the directions for the Swedish promotion and get a hold of your own. (There are 135 restaurants that will honor the deal.)

It's a shame we won't see a promotion like that here -- or will we? After all, Burger King has dabbled in the game business before, with the likes of Pocketbike Racer and Sneak King gracing the Xbox 360 several years back, and since becoming the fodder of many, many jokes. Obviously, for a free Whopper, the restaurant chain is showing that it's not fooling around anymore. (And that means no sign of the King mascot in Red Dead Redemption 2 -- at least, not yet.)

The trailer above, which runs under a minute, gives you a good idea of what the promotion is all about. You'll be rewarded for your trouble, though keep in mind that killing cows and pigs could have an impact on your Honor rating. So what's more important to you -- keeping a positive image, or having some delicious food? Obviously the answer can go either which way.

We'll let you know if Burger King announces the promotion for our shores. But, for the time being, this is a novel way for the company to get involved with Red Dead 2, even if it is with a particular market. And it could've been a lot more visceral -- "hunt down certain targets within the game and we'll give you a free meal!" (And no, we did not mean the Burger King mascot. But that'd probably be hilarious if there was a bandit dressed like him.)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

