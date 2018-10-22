‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gameplay Video Leaked

Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay footage has leaked days before the game releases to give people one of their first looks at Rockstar’s new game.

In the first big leak related to the game, a 23-second clip of protagonist Arthur Morgan engaging in a shootout was shared online. The Red Dead Redemption subreddit where people go to discuss the game included a link to the gameplay that had been uploaded to a third-party site with a mirror also being created to keep the footage up. The clip can be seen below with no apparent story spoilers included in the gameplay leak, though those who have resisted watching any Red Dead Redemption 2 footage to come into the game unfettered by early looks may want to avert their eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip shows Arthur hopping off his horse, an animal companion that we already know will be invaluable to him throughout the game. Seemingly aware of what was about to go down, the game played some ominous Western-style music to build up to the ensuing shootout. The music continued until it led up to a dramatic, slow-motion scene where the final enemy was shot dead by Arthur.

Aside from the exciting fight, there were a couple of other interesting elements shown during the clip. Before fighting the enemies, the top-right corner said that Arthur was “Wanted” with “Interrogating” beneath that as the enemies spoke to him and asked what his business was there. As soon as he hopped off his horse and took a shot, the protagonist’s “Wanted” alert changed to say his name instead as the enemies realized who he must’ve been. It changed to “Murder” after he finished off the first few enemies with a $185 bounty being put on his head at the end of the fight.

We also got a look at the weapon wheel as the player selected their weapon to use against the opponents. Showing a wheel full of several different weapons, Morgan had his fists, a knife, a lasso, a bow, and a variety of guns at his disposal. Selecting the top-most option let him dual-wield the Cattleman Revolvers that he used in the fight.

Red Dead Redemption 2 leaks have been few and far between leading up to the game, but they almost seemed inevitable considering how highly anticipated the game is as its release date draws nearer.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.