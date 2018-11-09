‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to Find the Vampire

Just because it’s the Wild West doesn’t mean you can’t get in touch with your supernatural side! For fans of the incredibly expansive open-world adventure Red Dead Redemption 2, there are so many journeys and quests that Arthur must undertake, and that includes some good ‘ol fashioned vampires! Interested in tracking down a “child of the night?” Here’s what you need to know!

Spoilers ahead:

Players will learn about the mysterious vampire after happening upon a string of mysterious murders centered around Saint Denis. For those dedicated, it’s possible to not only put a stop to the murders – but to also find the true source of them: The vampire. Luckily, if you’ve got some time it’s not the most difficult mission.

Players will stumble upon some interesting graffiti splattered along the walls in Saint Dennis. There are five desecrations in total to find and once all five are discovered, Arthur will then take out his journal to draw a pentagram. Take the drawing and match it up to the game map to uncover a church, this church is your next destination.

Once you’ve arrived, wait until nightfall (if it’s not already night time) and a dead body will appear, this is the key to facing off against the vampire and taking him out once and for all.

For a more detailed guide on exactly where to go, you can also check out the video at the top of the article. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

