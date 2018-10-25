‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Inspired Controller Is a Must For Die-Hard Fans

Our good friends at Kustom Kontrollerz have done just that, building a Red Dead Redemption 2-inspired “Wild West” Xbox controller, one that captures the authenticity of the game, even if it’s not an officially licensed product. Custom built with a solid red and orange frame and specially made buttons and analog sticks, this controller just feels like the Old West, and gives you purpose when it comes to putting down varmints.

The controller is hand painted with the solid color design (and orange on the back), with the “Wild West Cowboy” theme in mind. And it’s also got gold bullet buttons and shotgun shell-like analog sticks, complete with full-on functionality. While this may confuse those that are used to the letter font on the buttons, it really does give it a great feel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, the hand-painted design is protected by an automotive clear coat, so that the paint won’t chip or crack, and will remain resistant, even after several hours of play.

In fact, Kustom Kontrollerz allowed us to try out one of these, and to be honest, it’s a great feeling controller. The analog sticks and buttons are surprisingly responsive, and it’s got a smooth, polished feel to it. We can’t wait to give this a go-around with the game once it drops later this week.

Now, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Since this is a one-of-a-kind style of controller design, it is up there in price, around $315 (including the price of the controller). It looks like only the Xbox One version is available at the moment, but you can talk to the team about possibly getting a DualShock version, if you prefer.

Also, it may take a bit to get shipped out, anywhere between three to ten weeks. But as we’ve noted with the test model, it’s most certainly worth it, especially if you’re all things Red Dead.

You can place your order for this controller over on this Etsy page, If you prefer to get things tweaked on it or want something more specific, you can also reach out to Kustom Kontrollerz here on Twitter, visit their home page, and email them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com. While you’re at it, make sure to check out their other spiffy designs, including Venom, Spawn and Spyro the Dragon. Oh, and this Beavis and Butthead one. Huh huh.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.