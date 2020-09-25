Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Secret and Epic New Cutscene

✖

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has discovered a secret and epic new cutscene nobody has seemingly ever seen, and that's because it's not easily triggered. Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC takes player agency to the next level in many ways. The world of the game is the most thoroughly and well-realized open-world to date, and this extends to other facets of the game as well. For example, there's a mission in the game that will play a secret cutscene dependent on taking one highly specific action. And what's incredible about this is that no player would think to take the action, yet it's accounted for.

Over on YouTube, user "cad5150" shared a new video featuring a mission where Arthur Morgan and Charles track down Trelawny, who has been kidnapped. Eventually, they pick up a trail that leads them to two men camped out in the woods. When this happens, players -- typically -- approach the men, and a cutscene plays out.

During this moment of the mission, the aforementioned player decided to try something different. Rather than approach the camp, the player shoots one of the men from afar, which triggers a cutscene featuring Arthur Morgan interrogating the other man. Below, you can check out this cutscene for yourself:

A big reason why almost every player has never seen this cutscene is it somewhat bucks the trend. Red Dead Redemption 2's missions can be very scripted, and you'd expect shooting a mission character unexpectedly would cause a "failed mission." That said, clearly, there's more dynamism to Red Dead Redemption 2's missions than previously thought.

You could play the open-world western several times and you will never see everything to be seen in the game. That's how dense the game is, how dynamic it can be, and how many surprises it has hidden.

