PS5 Exclusive Is No Longer Exclusive

A game previously announced as a PS5 console exclusive is no longer a PS5 exclusive, and now it's coming to both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. When the PS5 releases this November, it will have plenty of games the Xbox Series consoles won't. For example, it will release alongside Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, and a new LittleBigPlanet game. Meanwhile, beyond launch, PS5 has exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War 2, Final Fantasy 16, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and many more. That said, it's now one exclusive lighter.

More specifically, developer TeamKill Media has announced its cosmic horror game meets first-person shooter, Quantum Error, which is said to give off Dead Space vibes, is not only coming to PS4 and PS5, but it's coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. At the moment, there's no word of an Xbox One release. Meanwhile, TeamKill Media teases that a PC release is "very possible."

Fortunately, for PlayStation, losing Quantum Error as a next-gen exclusive is not going to hurt the sales of the PS5. However, it's another game coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which are starting to have an equally impressive lineup of games.

"When the Monad Quantum Research Facility -- 30 miles off the shore of CA -- is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, California," reads an official pitch of the game. "Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you -- Captain Jacob Thomas -- your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear."

Quantum Error is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date.

