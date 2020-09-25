Konami Stealth Releases Classic Metal Gear Solid, Contra, and Castlevania Games

✖

Today during Tokyo Game Show, Konami surprised fans of its classic games by stealth-releasing classic Metal Gear Solid, Contra, and Castlevania games on PC, not via Steam or Epic Games Store, but via GOG. More specifically, the PC versions of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, and Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra are now available via GOG. That's four classic Konami games now available to re-play.

The first of these games is the game that started one of the most iconic series in video games, Metal Gear, which is available for a humble $5.99.

"Outer Haven is the name of a heavily armed land in the depths of southern Africa where the dreadful weapon called Metal Gear is developed," reads an official pitch of the game. "It is the mission of Solid Snake, one of the members of the secret army 'Fox Hound' to sneak into Outer Haven are destroy Metal Gear. Go ahead Solid Snake!"

The second of these games is the game that birthed Metal Gear as we know it today, aka Metal Gear Solid, which is available for a slightly pricier $9.99.

You are Snake, a government agent on a mission to regain control of a secret nuclear weapons base from terrorist hands," reads an official pitch of the game. "Now the international best-selling PlayStation game comes to the PC with better graphics, added features, and new gameplay modes! Unlike anything you’ve played before, Metal Gear Solid introduces a new genre of gaming where ninja-like stealth and cool head are your best weapons for survival."

The third game is the best game in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and that game is Metal Gear Solid 2, which is also available for $9.99.

"Solid Snake returns in Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, the ultimate edition of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, with all-new game modes, hidden characters, and storylines," reads an official pitch. "Top-secret weapons technology is being mysteriously transported under cover of an oil tanker to an unknown location. Armed with an arsenal of new weapons, supplies, and stealth maneuvers, it’s up to Snake to infiltrate the transport and keep this deadly weapon of mass destruction from falling into the wrong hands!"

The last game re-released is Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra, which contains Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super C. This collection of five games is running at just $5.99.

The Beginning of a Legend. Return to the roots of Castlevania and Contra in one exclusive package on the PC," reads an official pitch of the bundle. "This collection of games brings the non-stop action, suspense, and great gameplay of these fan-favorite games home for the first time in over a decade."

For now, these re-releases have only been made available via the PC and GOG.