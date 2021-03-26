New Rockstar Games Job Listing Has Red Dead Online Fans Very Excited

✖

A new Rockstar Games job listing has Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 fans on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia very excited. As an experience, Red Dead Redemption 2 is pretty perfect. What isn't perfect is Red Dead Online. Not only does it have a substantial content problem, but it has an even bigger problem with hackers and modders. Since the beta of Red Dead Online, players have been complaining about hackers and modders ruining the game, and so far, Rockstar Games has done very little to address this, or at least what's done so far hasn't worked. That said, a new Rockstar Games job listing has players excited that this problem may finally get the attention it deserves.

This week, a new Rockstar San Diego job listing surfaced online, and it's for a Senior Cheat Software Analyst. And as you would expect, the applicant who fills this role will work on combating cheaters and hackers.

That said, at the moment, it's unclear if this is part of a larger initiative to combat cheaters and hackers in Red Dead Online or Rockstar Games simply filling a position recently vacated.

Looks like our friends over at Rockstar San Diego, the studio in charge of #RedDeadRedemption2, are finally looking to crack down on the hacker/modding issue that plagues PC #RedDeadOnline with this new job posting.https://t.co/xY7HzSad6X pic.twitter.com/NyXaoapdWC — 𝗦𝗪𝗢𝗟 (@TRUESWOLDIER) March 23, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen if any measurable improvement will come of any of this, but it's enough to have Red Dead Online players hopeful and excited for what could be coming later this year and beyond.

Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 are available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world western and its online experience -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.