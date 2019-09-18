Red Dead Redemption 2 Seemingly Teases Undead Nightmare DLC

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online appear to be teasing a Undead Nightmare 2 expansion. If you haven’t booted up the open-world western recently, there’s now zombies, in both single-player and online, suggesting both segments of the game will soon be getting zombie-themed content. More specifically, across the game’s vast map, zombies have been spotted. Now, this isn’t an outright confirmation that Undead Nightmare 2 is on the horizon, but it’s a pretty big tease by Rockstar Games. And if is Rockstar Games is already teasing content in-game, surely that means an announcement is on the horizon.

And when you couple this with the fact that Rockstar Games has updated its social media pages to display a Red Dead-themed Rockstar logo, it further points to the developer getting poised to make a big announcement. Many assumed this would simply be for a PC port of the game, and this may still be true, but it appears there will be more to announce than just a PC version of the game.

Of course, next month is October, which would be a perfect time to give the game a zombie makeover. That said, if both the single-player and mutliplayer are getting Undead Nightmare-esq content that means Rockstar Games would be reverting its approach to post-launch content. As you may know, Grand Theft Auto V never got any single-player DLC content, just a ton of online content.

As always, take this with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives, but it’s pretty obvious Rockstar Games has something up its sleeve.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional single-player content or any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling 2018 game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.