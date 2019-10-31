New Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Trailer Shows Off the Game in Glorious 4K

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, and while it doesn’t exactly feature anything particularly new, it does show off a series of environs and critters that look especially good. It helps that the trailer is 4K, 60 frames per second, assuming your device of choice can handle it, and it looks like the full game is absolutely going to be a wild experience.

As you can see in the video above, the graphics are on an entirely different level in the PC version compared to the console editions. Not that the game looked bad on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, mind you, but the graphical options on the PC look to be far and away the better option if you have it available to you and graphics are important enough in your mind.

“Watch the new trailer above to see Red Dead Redemption 2 in stunning 4K/60 frames per second and see how packed full of new details and greater fidelity every corner of this vast open world is,” the new trailer’s video description reads. “From the claw marks of a passing bear at the base of a tree in Big Valley and the individual spines on a cactus in New Austin, to a train passing on a far horizon and embers sparkling in the New Hanover night sky.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC brings the epic story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang to life in breathtaking new ways. Watch it at https://t.co/KEZ3WxtYxm in stunning 4K to see how packed full of new details and greater fidelity every corner of this vast open world is. pic.twitter.com/j2HOstMSGW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 17, 2019

According to the press release for the trailer, the PC version includes increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and more. There’s also new content in the game’s Story Mode on PC, though it doesn’t get into exactly what sort of new additions have been made.

What do you think of the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC trailer? Are you excited to check out the video game when it comes to PC? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for PC on November 5th. Folks that pre-order the game via the newly released Rockstar Games Launcher by October 25th will all receive several pre-purchase bonuses for the game itself and Red Dead Online in addition to two free Rockstar Games PC games beyond that. The game is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.