It appears Red Dead Redemption 2 might be getting VR support that allows you to explore its vast open-world and skin swamp creatures in virtual reality.

As you may know, for the past couple of weeks, dataminers have been meticulously combing through the game’s official companion app files, and in the process have unearthed a myriad of interesting discoveries.

In this slab of leaks, there’s mention of a PC version, but more interestingly there’s a couple of mentions of “Oculus,” one of the PC’s more popular virtual gaming headsets.

Now, why there would be mention of Oculus in the files, who knows. The most likely answer seems to be that Rockstar Games is working on some type of VR support for the game. But, whether this is the case or not — or whether this will manifest into anything — can’t be known with any degree of certainty.

That said, while Rockstar Games isn’t exactly known for dabbling in the VR space, it did recently released a stripped-down version of L.A Noire for the HTC Vive, so it’s possible that something similar is in the works for Red Dead Redemption 2 with the Oculus Rift (and maybe HTC Vive as well). The chance that VR support would be added to the entire game though, remains unlikely.

Interestingly, if there is some type of VR support on the way, it opens the door perhaps for PlayStation VR to be roped into said support. The PlayStation VR to PS4 attachment rate is pretty small, but that could be another feather in the hat for the PlayStation 4 version of the game. And given that the game runs best on Xbox One X, it could use those feathers.

As always, all leaks and datamining should be taken with a grain of salt. In today’s age, the only thing you can ever take to the bank is official confirmation.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no word of a PC version nor a Nintendo Switch version.

Source: RockstarIntel