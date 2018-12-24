‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Dumped After Calling Girlfriend Sadie At The Most Unfortunate Time

Apparently some guy called his girlfriend Sadie during sex and got dumped for it.

Sadie Adler is one of the stand-out and most popular characters of Red Dead Redemption 2. She’s also a crush of many players, and apparently causing martial issues.

Taking to the official Red Dead Redemption 2 Facebook group, Jeroen Bekkers revealed that he recently had become single. Why? Because he called his girlfriend Sadie during an intimate moment, which I can relate to. I think I’ve come close to calling my own significant other Garrus a few times. But I’ve never slipped, and that’s why I’m still happily taken and Mr. Bekkers is now single.

For those that don’t know: Sadie Adler is “a widow who is hell-bent on taking revenge upon those who [spoiler].” She’s described as “relentless and afraid of nothing and no one,” and while she’s the wrong woman to cross, she is “very loyal to those she loves.” As you may know, there’s a few scenes in the game were she is consumed by bloodthirsty rage and kills everybody. Not actually my ideal fantasy or crush, but a lot of people seem to have fallen for the character. I’m more of a Mrs. Grimshaw person myself.

Anyway, I guess I should point out that’s possible that Bekkers is merely making a joke or lying, but even if he is, I’m almost 100 positive this exact thing has happened to somebody. That’s how probability works, right?

As mentioned above, Sadie Adler is a fan-favorite character, and I’ve seen quite a few people on the game’s Reddit page and elsewhere confessing their love for the widow, second to only drunk Lenny.

For more news and coverage on the critically acclaimed open-world western, click here. And remember, don’t think about Mrs. Adler, lumbago, or that incest couple during intimate moments. Nothing good can come of it.

