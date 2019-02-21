‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s Award-Winning Soundtrack Releasing This Spring

Today, Rockstar Games announced that the award-winning soundtrack of Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing sometime this spring.

The news comes way of the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge any further specifics beyond sometime this “Spring.”

And tuned for more info on the official releases of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming this Spring, featuring both the Original Score composed by Woody Jackson; and the Original Soundtrack produced by Daniel Lanois feat D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens and more. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 21, 2019

As you may know, Red Dead Redemption 2’s soundtrack won Best Music at The Game Awards 2018, and rightfully so, it’s one of the best soundtracks not just of 2018, but this generation, which is no surprise when you consider Woody Jackson composed the original score while the likes of D’Angelo and Willie Nelson helped produce the soundtrack.

As for what platforms it will be made available on, at the moment, it’s unclear, though it will presumably be for all the bigger ones like Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port or a Nintendo Switch port, though the former has leaked multiple times.

For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”