Is Red Dead Redemption 2 About to Come to Nintendo Switch?

A rumor may corroborate an even older rumor about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch. Red Dead Redemption 2 is known for being one of the most technically impressive video games out there thanks to its massive open-world, incredibly beautiful graphics, and life-like AI. It's a very complicated game and it's a bit surprising that it runs so well on last-gen consoles, but it's a true technical feat for Rockstar Games. For many, it sets the bar for what Grand Theft Auto VI could be on the new generation of consoles and PC.

Despite how impressive it is, rumors have circulated about it coming to Nintendo Switch for a while. Many have been trying to figure out how such a game could ever run on Nintendo Switch, but it seems like there's a chance that it may be revealed soon. In 2021, reputable gaming journalist Stephen Totilo stated that he had heard that Rockstar Games was making Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch around the same time he suggested the GTA Trilogy was a real thing that was in the works. This all happened before the latter was announced and became a reality (on the Nintendo Switch no less). The rumor doesn't stop there, though. Earlier this week, journalist Nacho Requena stated that a new Nintendo Direct focused on third-party games will be airing on June 28th and it will feature a game that's about four years old. If you do some very quick math, you will realize Red Dead Redemption 2 will be four years old come this October.

Of course, this is pure speculation and no one should hold their breath over this until there's some actual confirmation, but it does seem like some things could be aligning quite nicely. It would make a bit more sense for Rockstar to bring Grand Theft Auto V over to Nintendo Switch instead given its their pride and joy, but Red Dead Redemption 2 would still be a very big deal. Whether it would be available as a cloud-based title or a proper Switch game remains to be seen if it happens, but it's an interesting prospect.

