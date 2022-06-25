Nintendo Direct Report Teases What Fans Can Expect From Next Showcase

Unlike Xbox, Sony, and some other publishers, Nintendo hasn't had a big summer showcase yet. Fans have been expecting the publisher to come out and detail what the next 12 months looks like for Nintendo, especially because we haven't had any major updates on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the new Mario + Rabbids game. As such, it has left many wondering what the hold-up is on a new Nintendo Direct. Perhaps Nintendo has just been waiting for things to settle down so it has all of the attention on itself, but it also just held a presentation for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

It seems like we may be getting a new Nintendo Direct very soon, but it won't revolve around any of the aforementioned titles. According to journalist Nacho Requena of Spanish game magazine Manual, fans should expect a Nintendo Direct this Tuesday, June 28th, and it will revolve around third-party titles. Earlier this month, former IGN journalist Alanah Pearce stated that she heard there would be a Nintendo Direct on June 29th. If all of this is true, it's possible that one of them misheard the date or it got moved a day at some point. Whatever the case may be, Requena also noted that Persona will have a presence at the event and fans can expect a port of a game that's already been out for about four years.

"I've also been told that some Persona game will be present, though I don't know which game," said Requena during a live stream. "I've also been told there will be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms… it's been available for four years now."

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, so take it all with a grain of salt. Nintendo doesn't usually announce these kinds of events too far in advance, so we should hear something by Monday if this is true. Nintendo has also confirmed it won't be at Gamescom this year, so this would be a perfect way to fill the void of info on upcoming Switch games.

What do you want to see at the next Nintendo Direct? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T VGC]