Red Dead Online Players Aren't Happy With New Update

A new Red Dead Online weekly update is live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't very smitten with it. Like many weekly updates, this one is pretty inconsequential, which is fine when it's bolstered with larger meatier updates every once in a while. However, according to players, this hasn't happened. Not only are players seemingly desperate for new content, but for features and fixes they've been asking for since the game launched.

Over on Twitter, Rockstar Games announced the new update with a post, and all of the replies are either one of three things: players asking about GTA 6, players asking about the GTA Trilogy rumors, or players complaining about the update and the current state of the game.

"That's great and all but what's the point? What can we buy? Sure you can argue for new players but then you will still face the same problem later," reads one reply. "What's the point? We need a goal to work towards like something to buy. New missions are great but what's the point if I'm rich?"

"Facts been playing since launch. And I have way too much money and gold with nothing to buy," agreed another player. "Can we at least get property? I hate that camp feature makes me feel homeless."

Living on the fringe of society is dangerous, but the criminal lifestyle certainly has additional perks. Rob any Red Dead Online Camp or Homestead this week in Clearing House or Dirty Money, Dirty Deeds to earn 2X RDO$ and XP: https://t.co/EkHRve2sST pic.twitter.com/Yav5FTqlzZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 17, 2021

While some players are using the tweet to demand more content and features, others are simply using it to express their frustration.

"You guys need to do better for your game until then I’m unfollowing," reads one reply, while another suggested the game needs to add dedicated servers.

All of this is to say, not only do players have complaints and issues, but these complaints and issues are varied, which suggests there isn't an easy solution for Rockstar Games.

Exasperating all of these issues is a report claiming that Rockstar Games has shifted many developers off Red Dead Online for other projects, which in turn would imply things aren't getting better anytime soon, as it's clear the team still working on the game doesn't have the manpower or resources.

Is Red Dead Online dead?