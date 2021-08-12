Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor Shoots Down Call of Duty Rumors

✖

One of the most notable actors involved with 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 has shot down rumors suggesting that he could be involved with the new Call of Duty title that is slated to release later this year. In recent weeks, fans have started to theorize that Roger Clark, who plays Arthur Morgan Red Dead Redemption 2, could have been associated with Call of Duty after a tease on the actor's Instagram page. According to Clark, though, this project in question that was teased involves something else entirely.

The reason that many fans believed Clark could be involved with the new Call of Duty game, which is reportedly titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, deals with the subject matter of each project. As shown on Clark's Instagram account, it looked as though he could be teasing something involving World War II. Conversely, Vanguard itself is said to be taking the Call of Duty franchise back to WWII, which is where many fans naturally drew parallels. As it turns out, though, Clark said that this thing he is acting for is actually associated with World War I and doesn't tie-in with video games.

No guys, this was for an upcoming feature. A WWI horror. I’ll share more soon. In the post I said how nice it was to get in front of the camera again. Gaming studios don’t usually go for filming on set, in costume. honored you’re interested in me do something like that tho Cheers https://t.co/rzoWzppw8r — Roger Clark (@rclark98) August 12, 2021

"No guys, this was for an upcoming feature. A WWI horror. I’ll share more soon," Clark told his followers on Twitter today, and in the process, clearing up any rumors that had started to emerge. "In the post I said how nice it was to get in front of the camera again. Gaming studios don’t usually go for filming on set, in costume. Honored you’re interested in me [doing] something like that [though]. Cheers."

As you might expect, some fans were saddened to hear that Clark wouldn't be coming back to the video game medium, at least for the time being. Clark's portrayal of Arthur Morgan has been beloved by fans over the past few years, so the idea of him popping up in a new Call of Duty game seemed enticing. While he might not be appearing in this year's installment, though, perhaps such a collaboration can come about in the future.

When it comes to the new Call of Duty game, rumors and reports have suggested that we should see a formal reveal at some point in the coming week. If that does end up coming to fruition, we'll be sure to share the announcement with you here on ComicBook.com.