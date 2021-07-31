Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Horrified as They Discover New Ghost in the Swamps

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a pack full of content and easter eggs that are easy to miss. A common thing said about the game is no matter what playthrough number you're on, you always discover something new. Three years later, it appears a player may have just discovered a ghost hiding in the swamps that nobody has ever come across, that, or it's simply a glitch. Whatever the case, the encounter provided for a pretty haunting experience.

Riding through the swamps at night is a terrifying experience. There are ghosts, anomalies, crazy people trying to eat you, crocodiles, and ample opportunity to get turned around or find yourself trodding through murky waters. That said, at this point in the game's lifecycle, it's all been documented, or so we thought.

Taking to Reddit, one player shared an encounter they recently had while riding in the swamps. As you can see, the user chalked up the encounter to being nothing more than a glitch, but currently, there's no evidence that's what it is. Of course, it could be exactly this and no more, but given how many ghostly encounters there are in the game, and how much hidden content there is, we wouldn't be surprised if this wasn't a glitch. Whatever the case, fellow fans of the game were both horrified and puzzled in the replies.

For now, it remains a mystery what's going on here. If a Rockstar Games employee chimes in with some clarification, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, take what speculation is here with a grain of salt.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. It's also playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia via backward compatibility.

For more coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2, click here. Meanwhile, below you can find relevant and recent links for not just RDR2, but all other games from Rockstar.