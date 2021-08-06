Red Dead Redemption 2's Biggest Mystery Finally Solved Three Years Later

✖

One of Red Dead Redemption 2's biggest mysteries has been solved, nearly three years after Rockstar Games first released the title on PS4 and Xbox One. Most of the RDR2 player base spends their time with Red Dead Online, but there are plenty of PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S gamers still running around as Arthur Morgan in the game's single-player campaign, which despite being story-driven, boasts extreme replayability due to its dynamic world that's packed to the brim with equally dynamic content. What's often said about Red Dead Redemption 2 is that no matter how many times you play it, you discover something new each playthrough. Meanwhile, there are still several mysteries that remain unresolved, but this week this list of remaining mysteries was shortened by one.

More specifically, after almost three years, YouTuber Strange Man has discovered the mystery of the Braithwaites' secret outhouse girl named Gertrude and her numbers. And as you would expect, the process of unraveling the mystery is complex. In fact, it's so complex that it's a miracle that somebody actually solved it, which explains why it took so long for it to be cracked, despite the game selling millions and millions and millions of copies.

Rather than spoil all of Strange Man's hard work via a few lines of text, we have included the video so you can check it out for yourself:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here.

