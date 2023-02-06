Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops 50 Million in Sales

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has today revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has topped 50 million units sold across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since first launching back in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a massive hit for Rockstar and Take-Two. And while the open-world western never reached the same obscene heights as Grand Theft Auto V, this new milestone for RDR2 has put it in very rare territory.

Announced by Take-Two today during a new financial call, Red Dead Redemption 2 was confirmed to have now shipped 50 million copies globally. Within the past quarter alone, RDR2 sold over 4 million units, which is pretty incredible given the game's age. Take-Two said that this performance within the quarter was unexpected but was led by many sales for the game that took place around the holidays.

In case you're wondering, only eight video games in history have ever been able to top 50 million copies sold. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest title to join this mix and is now alongside games such as Minecraft, PUBG, Tetris, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto V. It remains to be seen if RDR2 can end up climbing to the 7th spot overall, but it will have to pass Mario Kart 8 to do so, which is absolutely a tall task.

Perhaps the strangest part of Red Dead Redemption 2's continued strength is that Rockstar Games is reportedly not looking to bring the game to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X platforms. While ports for new hardware would make a lot of sense on paper and could potentially drive even more sales for RDR2, Rockstar itself is said to be more focused on Grand Theft Auto VI. Hopefully, Rockstar's plans on this front will one day change, but it doesn't sound like anything fans should get too hopeful about for now.

How do you feel about seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 finally eclipse the 50 million unit mark? And are you still holding out hope that the game will get ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X?