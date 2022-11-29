Red Dead Redemption 2 Sees Massive Resurgence on PC

Rockstar Games' open-world western game Red Dead Redemption 2 is in the midst of a massive resurgence this week. First released over four years ago in October 2018, RDR2 later came to PC a little after a year later in November 2019. And while the game has already been a massive hit for Rockstar across all of its various platforms, the Red Dead Redemption sequel is now bigger than ever before on PC's most popular platform.

Spotted by Eurogamer, Red Dead Redemption 2 reached a new all-time concurrent number of players this past weekend. Based on statistics from SteamDB, RDR2 reached 66,492 players at a single time on Sunday, November 27th. What's perhaps most impressive about this feat is that this player count beat the previous peak by well over 10,000. Previously, Red Dead Redemption 2's all-time high with concurrent players on Steam was set at 55,000 back in 2019.

So what is prompting Red Dead Redemption 2 to be so prominent on Steam once again? Well, the game was actually part of the marketplace's massive Autumn Sale which recently took place. Rather than retailing for its usual $59.99 fare, RDR2 was marked down all the way to $19.79. This was one of the lowest prices that Red Dead Redemption 2 has ever been available for on Steam, and clearly, many players were looking to take advantage of the deal. At the time of this writing, Red Dead 2 is the third best-selling game on all of Steam, only trailing the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The only downside about Red Dead Redemption 2 doing this well is that Rockstar has largely ended its support for the game. While many players have continued to request substantial updates to the title's multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online, Rockstar has instead focused its efforts more on Grand Theft Auto both with GTA 6 and GTA Online. Whether or not the developer could be swayed to keep pushing out larger updates for Red Dead Online in light of this resurgence remains to be seen, but it's definitely not something that players should expect.

Are you glad to see that Red Dead Redemption 2 is still reaching so many players all these years later? And did you happen to snag the game for yourself as part of this recent Steam sale?