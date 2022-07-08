New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Has Disappointing News for Fans

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 report has some pretty disappointing news for the open-world western on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Right now, the critically-acclaimed and best-selling 2018 game is playable on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS5 through backward compatibility, but Rockstar Games has yet to release proper "next-gen" versions of the game. With how well the game reviewed and how well it sold, many have been operating under the assumption that a port is an inevitability, and maybe it is, but it's not happening anytime soon, according to a new report.

The report comes on the back of Rockstar Games confirming two things in a new update yesterday. The first of these two things is that it's almost exclusively focused on releasing GTA 6. The second tidbit is that it's basically done supporting Red Dead Online. Combining these two things, it should come as no surprise that there's a new report that next-gen ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 aren't currently being worked on.

The report has been shared by the Tez2, a prominent industry insider and leaker when it comes to Rockstar Games' and the titles they make. When asked if it's safe to say that RDR2 will never get a release on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, Tez2 not only confirmed this suspicion but relayed word of a long-awaited feature that was in the works but was scrapped.

"Yes, I've heard about those a long time ago," said the Tez2, answering the question. "As well as their plan to come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor. All cancelled/halted by now."

As we have previously relayed, it's more or less been an all-hands-on-deck situation with GTA 6 for a while, with Rockstar Games knowing it needs to get it out sooner rather than later with Take-Two Interactive pressuring it to get the game out the door for obvious reasons. That said, this doesn't mean RDR2 will never get PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports; it just means it won't anytime soon.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. It's all rumors and scuttlebutt. And because it's nothing more than this, Rockstar Games is unlikely to comment on it, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say.