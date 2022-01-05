New Red Dead Redemption 2 Discovery Blows the Minds of Players

Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games is over three years old. Released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, it’s been praised for its incredible open-world to brought to life with incredible attention to detail. It’s been three years and it’s still the standard for open-world games and the best example of attention to detail. Thus, it should come as no surprise that despite being play by millions and millions and millions, players are still discovering new details about the game, and in some cases, some details that are blowing their minds in the process.

Taking to Twitter, user “SWOL” relayed word of a newly-discovered detail featuring the tonics in the game, which boast symbols of the attributes they improve right on the bottle. If you had no clue about this, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Nobody seems to have known about this tiny, but appreciable details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the detail for yourself:

https://twitter.com/TRUESWOLDIER/status/1477703425521504259

“That’s just the beauty in the details games like this and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can still find new stuff and things to do years later,” said one fan of the discovery.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but right now, only via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed 2018 open-world western, click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Did you know about this detail in RDR2?