Red Dead Redemption 2 May Have Been Hiding Big GTA 6 Clue for Years

Has Red Dead Redemption 2 been hiding a big GTA 6 clue since 2018? Speculation of exactly this has surfaced as a result of a new GTA 6 theory making the rounds, which claims to know when exactly Rockstar Games will reveal the next, and long-awaited, installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. And unlike most GTA 6 theories, there’s something to this one, which involves an Easter Egg discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2 back in August. As you may remember, the Easter Egg involved a cryptic in-game latter between two characters that many players believed was not only symbolic of the relationship between Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, but written by Dan Houser to his brother Sam.

As you may know, Dan and Sam aren’t just the co-founders of Rockstar Games, but they are responsible for the narratives of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. That said, Dan left the company behind following Red Dead Redemption 2. Again, to make a long story short, players think the content of the letter is metaphorical, and is Dan warning Sam to slow down with the release of GTA 6. Obviously, the evidence for this claim is very flimsy, but it was the claim being made, and it was mostly being propped up by Rockstar’s history of teasing its next game via Easter Eggs in its current game.

That said, the date on these letters is November 24. Why is this relevant? Well, it’s not really, but the theory points out that several rumors claiming the game will be revealed in November. And this is true. In fact, one claims it will be revealed on November 23. However, none of these rumors have been substantiated. That said, this is the theory making the rounds within the Grand Theft Auto community.

If the theory is accurate, if the game is going to be revealed in November, it would indicate that the game would be releasing in late 2023. Why would it indicate this? Well, because two years have separated the reveal and release of both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, Rockstar Games’ previous two major releases.

Of course, all of this is just a theory connecting a lot of dots that may not even be a part of the same picture, let alone being connected correctly. In other words, take all of this speculation with a major grain of salt.