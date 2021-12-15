Red Dead Redemption 2 Leaker Confirms Disappointing Red Dead Online News

A prominent Red Dead Redemption 2 leaker has confirmed some disappointing Red Dead Online news. There’s been scuttlebutt that unlike GTA Online, which got a huge update this month, Red Dead Online will not be getting a big update like it has at the end of the year in the past. And it looks like this scuttlebutt is true. If you were expecting Rockstar Games to surprise Red Dead Online players with anything before the end of the year, well all evidence suggests this isn’t happening.

Taking to Twitter, the aforementioned leaker and insider, Tez2, confirmed the aforementioned suspicions. According to Tez2, Rockstar Games released a background update on December 8 for Red Dead Online, which in turn prepared the game for some holiday content. However, right now, there are no signs of a new update arriving this month, and as Tez2 notes, there would be no need for Rockstar Games to push a background update if a new title update was imminent.

“Rockstar pushed a background update to Red Dead Online yesterday, laying preparations for the Holiday-themed Call to Arms modes,” said Tez2. “This is another sign of no new update arriving this month. No need for this background update if a new title update is coming soon.”

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but that’s not going to happen. Unless it has something to announce, Rockstar Games is simply going to stay quiet, as advertising a lack of content is never a good marketing or PR strategy. That said, when and if the situation develops, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Red Dead Online — including everything from the latest news and official updates to the latest rumors and speculation — click here.