Henry Cavill Wants to Star in a Red Dead Redemption 2 Adaptation

While walking the red carpet for The Witcher Season 2, Henry Cavill revealed another adaptation he might be interested in: Red Dead Redemption 2! Speaking to Game Reactor, the Geralt of Rivia actor was asked what video game he would like to see turned into a Netflix movie or series starring himself. After mulling over the question, Cavill replied that he had recently started playing Red Dead Redemption 2, and he seemed excited about the idea of adapting the title from Rockstar Games. The actor chose his words carefully, but it seems a lot of other RDR2 fans wouldn’t mind seeing it come to pass!

“Hmmm… aww, that’s a very good one,” Cavill told Game Reactor. “Well, that’s a tricky one, ’cause you’re tying both an IP and acompany together, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don’twant to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty ofgames out there… I’ve actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 — I know I’m a little bit late to that party — but I started playing itand I’m really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would befun to turn into a movie.”

Cavill’s reference about being “late to the party” is in reference to the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out since 2018. Of course, there’s never a bad time to play a good game, and Cavill can hardly be blamed, considering how busy the actor has been over the last few years. Despite his busy schedule, Cavill is a longtime fan of video games, including World of Warcraft, Mass Effect, and The Witcher, of course.

It’s impossible to say if a Red Dead Redemption adaptation will ever happen, but video game movies and TV shows are having a bit of a renaissance, at the moment. Hollywood is putting much greater care into making adaptations that are faithful to the games that inspired them, and the results are paying off in a big way. If Red Dead Redemption gets its chance, Cavill might be the perfect actor to bring it to life.

