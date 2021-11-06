Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Actors Tease New Unannounced Game

Roger Clark, best known for his role as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, and Troy Baker, best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, are working together on an unannounced game, presumably in prominent roles, though this last bit is purely speculative at the moment. The news comes the way of Clark, who recently took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and Baker, together, in motion capture gear.

Of course, the million-dollar question is what game this is for. Naturally, Clark doesn’t say, but he calls the project “a very rewarding experience” and notes that he “can’t wait” to show it off. The way Clark talks about the project, makes it sound like capturing has wrapped on the game. If this is the case, it’s pretty far along in development and we should be hearing about it soon.

“Was going to say something funny but honestly, it was a joy to work with Troy Baker and witness first hand why he is one of the best in the business,” said Clark. “His talent, application, experience, and intelligence helped make this project a very rewarding experience. Can’t wait to show you all what this amazing team did!”

In his career, Clark has only worked on three games: Shellshock 2: Blood Trails, Red Dead Redemption 2, and most recently Back 4 Blood. That said, while he lacks in experience doing motion capture for video games, you wouldn’t know it by looking at his role as the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, which he won Performance of the Year for at The Game Awards 2018. On the opposite side of the spectrum is Troy Baker, one of the industry’s most prolific talents. His roles include Joel in The Last of Us, Sam in Uncharted, Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, the Joker in Batman: Arkham, Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite, Yuri Lowell in Tales of Vesperia, Kanji Tatsumi in Persona 4, Revolver Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Delsin Rowe in Infamous Second Son, and Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding.

Suffice to say, whatever this game is, it has two of some of the best actors in the industry with Baker and Clark. And while this doesn’t necessarily indicate that the project is working with an appreciable budget, it’s what’s implied when you see these two together.