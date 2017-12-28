Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

For those anxiously awaiting the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it looks like the wait won’t be too terribly long because a leak may have just confirmed a June release date!

The leak comes from the same Danish Retailer that accurately leaked the Grand Theft Auto V leak for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. This site is known for releasing sensitive materials a wee bit early, and for that – we thank them. The below image has the Red Dead Redemption 2 title slated for a June 8th, 2018 release and we are by far not the only ones freaking out.

Who remembers this Danish Retailer who revealed the #GTAV (PS4/XB1) Release date months before its announcement?

They’ve now listed Red Dead Redemption II to release on June 8th 2018.

📷 @therealjackster pic.twitter.com/UdifiFg5cS — Red Dead News (@RDonlineNews) December 28, 2017

Here are just a few of our favourite reactions to showcase the fan excitment to the latest report

that guy successfully leaked two massive GTAO updates (Bikers and Import/Export) and RDR2 before they were even announced. Take what you want from it, but he’s talking from experience clearly — Jack (@therealjackster) December 28, 2017

Until Rockstar releases an official announcement, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Thank god for us Danish people huh — EmiL heiberG (@HeibergEmil) December 28, 2017

If only it was coming to PC pic.twitter.com/QV7ZyWWYdc — Timbs (@OutOfCIout) December 28, 2017

Until publisher makes an official announcement, take all leaks with a grain of salt. It is important to notate however that this is the same retailer that has successfully given accurate dates in the past, though it does seem strange for June 8th when looking at Rockstar’s track record for releases. That being said, it does fall in line with their Quarterly projection. We have reached out to Rockstar for comment.