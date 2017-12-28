Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

For those anxiously awaiting the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it looks like the wait won’t be too terribly long because a leak may have just confirmed a June release date!

The leak comes from the same Danish Retailer that accurately leaked the Grand Theft Auto V leak for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. This site is known for releasing sensitive materials a wee bit early, and for that – we thank them. The below image has the Red Dead Redemption 2 title slated for a June 8th, 2018 release and we are by far not the only ones freaking out.

Here are just a few of our favourite reactions to showcase the fan excitment to the latest report

Until publisher makes an official announcement, take all leaks with a grain of salt. It is important to notate however that this is the same retailer that has successfully given accurate dates in the past, though it does seem strange for June 8th when looking at Rockstar’s track record for releases. That being said, it does fall in line with their Quarterly projection. We have reached out to Rockstar for comment.

