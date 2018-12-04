Ice T Gives His Take On ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

When Red Dead Redemption 2 finally made its big debut, it was met with praise from gamers and industry personell alike all over the world. Hailed for its incredible story and stunning graphics, it’s no wonder why so many were impressed with the wild, wild west – including legendary rapper and actor Ice T.

Ice hasn’t been shy in the past about his love for video games so when one fan asked if him Red Dead Redemption 2 was worth jumping into, it’s not surprising that he went all in with his advice:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gamer Stuff: It’s a Movie.. Like GTA on Horses.. I’ve totally enjoyed it! But you gotta be willing to give up some serious hours… #RedDead2 //t.co/HNTfo1KDfp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 4, 2018

Gamer Stuff: Been playing RedDead2 I just ended up with all my guns gone working for some MF on a ranch! WTF??! Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 4, 2018

I couldn’t help but to become a fan of his gamer-pades when I spotted a Cayde-6 from Destiny 2 statue in a post about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The nerdy collector within just couldn’t let it go without saying anything and though I don’t think I’ll ever get to raid with him any time soon, it was a cool little moment in the name of Cayde. That, or I’m just stupidly obsessed with Destiny’s Hunter. Tomato, Tomahto.

Soooo … I see that Cayde 6 statue in the corner @FINALLEVEL … what class do you roll in Destiny 2 and would you raid with me? 👀 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 14, 2018

As for the game Ice couldn’t help but to recommend, Red Dead Redemption 2 is live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Have you had a chance to check out Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online yourself yet? Thoughts on the latest venture from Rockstar Games? Sound off and join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter for even more gaming goodness @DirtyEffinHippy!