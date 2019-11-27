Red Dead Redemption 2 Now Has a Steam Release Date

If you waited for the seemingly inevitable release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC and have held out even longer for the Steam release, you now have a date for when you can expect to own the game on Valve’s platform. Rockstar Games announced on Wednesday that the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption follow-up will release on Steam on December 5th which means it’ll arrive there in just over a week.

The actual Steam page for Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t gone live yet, but that’ll presumable change soon now that the latest release date for the game has been announced. Rockstar Games said through its Twitter account that the game would be released on Steam on December 5th, but there were no other details to be had.

Red Dead Redemption 2 first released on the PC in November exactly one month prior to its Steam release date when it came to the Epic Games Store and Rockstar’s new launcher. It released on Google Stadia as a launch title for Google’s innovative platform that has not been off to a strong start. The length of timed PC exclusives between different stores and launchers typically vary from anywhere between a month to a year, but it makes sense that a high-profile game like Red Dead Redemption 2 would be out for Steam not long after its first PC release.

The game itself also had some problems on the PC when it first released there, though Rockstar has been working to fix those issues as they became known. The PC requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2 were revealed prior to that to let people know if their setups could even handle the game, so you may want to consult those before buying it so you’ll know if you’re experiencing known problems or if it’s your device that can’t keep up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also came with some pre-purchase incentives if you bought it through the Rockstar Games Launcher, but given how the Steam release is just a week away now, it seems less likely but still not impossible that we’ll see some kind of bonus on Valve’s platform.

