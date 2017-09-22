Big Red Dead Redemption 2 News Breaking Next Week, Possible Gameplay Reveal

Next Thursday we can look forward to some juicy new Red Dead Redemption 2 news. Rockstar Games just sent out the following tweet as a teaser, and the internet immediately erupted in speculation. Check it out:

Well it doesn’t get more obscure than that, does it? We have no idea what’s coming, but we’re pretty sure we can count on some new Red Dead Redemption 2 news given the color palette. Either that, or we’re getting more surprise Nintendo Switch news. Hey, it’s not that far-fetched, Bethesda has confirmed that it’s dedicated to a long-term commitment to Nintendo and its new platform. If we can get DOOM looking great on a 6.2-inch Nintendo tablet, then there’s no reason why Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption can’t join the party.

More than likely what we’re going to see is a new trailer. Since Rockstar is teasing the date a week in advance it makes sense to speculate something big, so maybe we’ll actually get to feast our eyes on some world premiere gameplay! We wouldn’t mind seeing a mutliplayer mode reveal while they’re at it, or possibly a more narrow release window, but at this point we’ll take what we can get.

From the official Rockstar website: “Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.”

We'll be hosting the stream or the trailer premiere live as it happens, so make sure to come back to WWG in the hour or minutes leading up to 10AM Central next Thursday. After the footage concludes we'll have all of the breaking news and wrap-ups ready for you to digest, so don't miss a thing! We'll see you guys next week!