Red Dead Redemption Actor Addresses Remake Rumors

Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.

Sadly, a recent report stated that the poor performance of the GTA trilogy and the focus on Grand Theft Auto 6 means that the Red Dead Redemption remake won't be happening anytime soon. None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar in any capacity, though it comes from relatively reputable sources. During an interview with YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff commented on the rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remake, noting that he'd love for it to happen, but has no idea if it will.

"I would love for it to happen," said Wiethoff. "I don't know. I would love an opportunity to work with [Rockstar Games] again, whether it be remastering something or something totally different, I don't know. I can't really say enough good things about Rockstar. If they do that, great, that would be awesome."

Rockstar Games recently confirmed it won't be doing anymore big updates for Red Dead Online so it could use those resources on Grand Theft Auto 6. As of right now, it remains unclear if Rockstar will be doing anything else with the Red Dead franchise, but it's hard to imagine it wouldn't given the roaring success of the last game. Whether a remake of the first game is a possibility also remains unclear, but one can hope.

