New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Leaves Fans Upset

Rockstar Games is hard at work on GTA 6 and still actively supporting GTA Online, which means that Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online have taken a backseat. And by backseat we mean, Rockstar is hardly supporting either anymore. That said, yesterday a new Red Dead Redemption 2 update was released, Update 1.31, which gave RDR2 fans hope that something notable was about to happen, even if it was just a fix to a long-running bug or small improvements to the game. Neither of these things ended up being true.

Not long after releasing the update, Rockstar Games provided the patch notes for the update. And the patch notes reveal that Rockstar did nothing to the game but "general maintence." What exactly "general maintence" is, we don't know, but it wasn't consquential enough to detail to players. As you would expect, once the patch notes were revealed, fans of the open-world western were crestfallen, though not entirely surprised.

Unfortunately, this is all Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are going to get for the forseeable future. Both will likely be brought to current-gen consoles, but there's no indication this is happening anytime soon. And with the latter getting no DLC and Rockstar Games already admitting it's slowing down in support of the former, there's not much to be excited about if you're a fan of the series, as a third installment is probably close to a decade away, if not more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is availavle via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, but not natively, which means there's no console version of the game that takes advantage of the current-gen machines. There's been rumors that current-gen versions are in the works, but so far nothing has come of these rumors, which have gone silent recently.

