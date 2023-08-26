Red Dead Redemption 2 Writer Reportedly Leaves Rockstar Games

A Rockstar Games writer responsible for writing games like Red Dead Redemption 2 has reportedly left the studio. Rockstar Games is one of the most renowned video game studios on the planet and has earned that reputation thanks to its rich stories told within epic open worlds. Very few studios have the ability to make games at the level of Rockstar Games due to not being able to afford the same amount of time, money, or resources. However, some fans have been critical of Rockstar in the last decade after the release of GTA Online as the output of games has slowed down significantly and there's been a stronger focus on supporting the aforementioned live service game.

Still, fans remain optimistic for the upcoming release of the next Grand Theft Auto game. We know next to nothing about it outside of what has been seen in leaks. The game will feature two protagonists, a man and a woman, and be set in Vice City. A recent leak indicated the game has also been in development since 2015. Beyond that, everything is kind of a mystery. With all of that said, one of Rockstar's most senior writers has left the studio, according to his LinkedIn. Rockstar's Vice President of Writing Michael Unsworth appears to have left the studio as his LinkedIn account shows that his tenure at VP or Writing ended this year. It's likely Unsworth worked on the next Grand Theft Auto, but is under NDA and can't disclose his contributions to that title at this time. The writer's work at Rockstar includes:

Red Dead Redemption II

Grand Theft Auto V

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Red Dead Redemption

Grant Theft Auto IV

BREAKING:



Vice President of writing at Rockstar Games Michael Unsworth appears to have left the company after 16 years, at least according to his LinkedIn.



He's most notable for writing both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto IV & V, Max Payne 3,… pic.twitter.com/ntR7qQznvN — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) August 26, 2023

It's worth noting that Rockstar Games utilizes a team of writers and they're not written by just one or two people, like a film. It's a group effort, so Unsworth's departure doesn't leave the studio without a writer or necessarily mean there will be a huge drop-off in quality. It's not clear what Unsworth specifically wrote in these games, so it's hard to judge what impact this may have on future Rockstar games.

Veteran Rockstar Games Employees Leaving the Company

A bunch of longtime Rockstar Games staff have left the company in the last few years. Longtime producer Leslie Benzies was allegedly ousted from the company after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. Co-founder and writer Dan Houser left in early 2020 and was joined by Lazlow a couple of months later. A lot of fans have been worried that there's a larger reason for all of these departures. However, it's worth noting that some of these people had been at the studio for decades and there'd never really be a "good" time to leave in the eyes of fans as there will always be another game on the horizon.

GTA 6 Release Date

As of right now, we don't know when GTA 6 will release, but it's heavily speculated to release next year or early 2025. Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive projected an obscene growth in revenue in that fiscal year period and it would really only be achievable if a game like Grand Theft Auto released during that time. Fans are hopeful for a reveal later this year, but nothing has been confirmed.