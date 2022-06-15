Redfall Confirms Disappointing Co-Op Feature

Bethesda has confirmed a rather disappointing feature that will be seen in the co-op aspect of its 2023 game Redfall. As of this past weekend, Bethesda and developer Arkane Studios finally gave fans a taste of what it will be like to actually play Redfall. And while the game itself looked pretty fun overall, it sounds like the experience will be omitting a core feature in co-op that many fans will surely be unhappy about.

In short, Arkane has confirmed in an interview with IGN that Redfall will only allow story progression to carry over for the host player during co-op gameplay. This means that only the person who is hosting the session that other players join will be able to advance forward in the game. Those who end up joining the host will be able to accrue new weapons and levels, but they won't be able to advance the story or other missions that are present in their own world.

"Whoever hosts the session, initiates the session, their [story] progress is persistent for them, but [for] other people it's not," said Redfall's creative director Harvey Smith. "Your character progress is, like any weapons you find, any levels you gain, all of that is persistent. "But in terms of what missions you've unlocked and such, the host, their progression matters. If you sign on with your friend and they're halfway through the game and you play the second half of the game with them, and then you go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character."

As mentioned, this is something that a number of potential Redfall players will surely find offputting. Even though we've seen this style of co-op play in the past, it's still a bummer to know that campaign progress won't transfer for all players during co-op. Whether this is something that Arkane might look to change in the future isn't currently known, but we'll be sure to update you if such an announcement were to come about.

Redfall still doesn't have a release date, but it's set to launch at some point in the first half of 2023. When it does release, it will be coming to both Xbox Series X and PC.

