Redfall Release Date Possibly Leaks

Redfall's release date may have leaked and it sounds like some players may be able to get in on the action sooner than others. Redfall is a new game from Arkane Studios, the team that gave players some incredible first-person games like Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey. However, this one is a bit different as it steers away from being an immersive single player game and leans more into being a co-op shooter. Players can still play the game in single-player if they choose, but the marketing is certainly showcasing the co-op elements first and foremost. Players will be tasked with slaying vampires in a town in Massachusetts with up to three other co-op partners, so it certainly appeals to those who love games like Left 4 Dead.

The Xbox exclusive game was intended to release earlier this year, but was delayed to the first half of 2023 alongside Starfield. As of right now, no one knows exactly when the two games will release, but a new leak may shed some light on when we can expect Redfall. According to Okami Games, Redfall is reportedly expected to release at the end of March 2023. No specific date was given, but it's also expected that Arkane will offer one week of early access to the game for those that pre-order the game and/or purchase the deluxe edition. It's unclear how this will work with the game's rollout on Xbox Game Pass, but it does sound like a nice incentive if true.

EXCLUSIVE: Arkane's open world vampire shooter Redfall is scheduled to release at the end of March according to sources.



A one week early access release is also planned for pre-orders and/or deluxe edition owners. pic.twitter.com/pGScpHEPSR — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 6, 2022

As always, this is just a rumor at the moment, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until confirmed. Even if Arkane currently has it slated for March, things could shift back or move up since they have only confirmed a broad six month window. Either way, we can probably expect some news on its release date fairly soon. Unless Xbox has an event coming up, the next likely candidate for its appearance is at The Game Awards in December.

