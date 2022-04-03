Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Seemingly Close

It looks like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 could be quite close. A little over one month ago, Capcom revealed that it would be porting these three Resident Evil titles to next-gen hardware at some point in 2022. And while Capcom didn’t disclose when these games would actually end up launching, a recent development with one of the three entries may have given us a better idea about when this release could take place.

Recently, PEGI, which is the European ratings board for video games, officially rated the remake of Resident Evil 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Although this new rating for the game didn’t mention anything specific about a launch date, oftentimes, ratings like this only end up coming about in the final lead-up to launch. As such, the fact that a rating for RE3 has now appeared might indicate that Capcom is in the final stages of preparing to release this next-gen upgrade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The obvious caveat with this situation is that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are all going to clearly get the same rating on PS5 and Xbox Series X that they did on previous platforms. As such, ratings boards such as the ESRB, PEGI, and so on could rate each title right now if they really wanted to since nothing is really going to change. However, most of the time when ratings like this do appear, it’s because the publisher submitted a game for review to these ratings entities. Because of this, it seems like there’s still a good chance that Capcom could be gearing up to let these games loose in the near future. If that does come to fruition, we’ll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Regardless of when Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 do end up coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, are you going to look to revisit these games on new platforms? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.