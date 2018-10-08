‘Resident Evil 2’ Deluxe Edition Contents Revealed

Earlier this year, we spilled the beans on an awesome Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition that looked like a true must-have for fans, particularly with its Leon Kennedy figurine and included DLC. But for those that need an edition that won’t leave their wallet empty, we’ve learned about what will be included with the Deluxe Edition of the game, which is due out around the same time.

Revealed by our Twitter friend Wario64 earlier today, the Deluxe Edition comes with two special covers featuring stars from the game, prepared to take on whatever monsters Umbrella will throw at them. On top of that, however, there are a number of downloadable costumes and items that will be included. The full rundown can be found below:

“Elza Walker” Claire Costume

“Military” Claire Costume

“Noir” Claire Costume

“Noir” Leon Costume

“Arklay Sheriff” Leon Costume

Albert Model Samurai Edge Pistol

Resident Evil 2 Retro Soundtrack Swap

The Deluxe Edition will only run $10 more than the regular version, and these goodies certainly look worth it, especially if you feel like battling the undead to the classic soundtrack while wearing some noir goods. We can dig it. You can see these goods in the image below.

The game is also available for pre-order now, and you can get it at GameStop; order it here at Amazon; or place a pre-order over at Best Buy for either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions. There’s no word yet if they’ll be available digitally, but considering that Capcom has done this in the past, we don’t see why not. We’ll let you know when those pre-orders are live!

It’s also worth noting that GameStop has exclusive pre-order items with the game, including two bonus weapons: the signature Samurai Edge handguns that can be used by both Leon and Claire. No word yet on what Best Buy or Amazon will offer, but they’re likely to have pre-order bonuses as well.

It looks like some of the Collector’s Editions may be available for pre-order as well, though their price is a little bit steeper, running at $199.99. Still, for some Resident Evil fans, the investment will be worth it.

Resident Evil 2 Remake releases on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

