New Resident Evil 2 DLC Possibly Leaked

Is Capcom getting ready to release some Resident Evil 2 DLC on PS4, Xbox One, and PC? Well, that’s what some fans think thanks to a recent development. This week it was discovered that a recent update to the game on PC added a brand-new achievement to the game, which has fans speculating that Capcom may just release one last bit of content for the 2019 survival-horror experience, even though it previously suggested it was moving on from the game.

Interestingly, the new achievement is found in multiple versions of the game, though unfortunately id doesn’t divulge any salient information. What there is though is a Kanji symbol, meaning placeholder, as the achievement icon. The name of the achievement is “EN_name,” again suggesting this isn’t something final. Accompanying this is a new update to the game’s PC version that added some branches to the Steam database, suggesting Capcom is running some internal testing on the game.

Rumors flying around about a possible Resident Evil 2 Remake DLC that Capcom may be currently testing out due to THIS new unnamed achievement on Steam…what do you think? Just a test or is there more to come? pic.twitter.com/QlPmk21I5U — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) November 13, 2019

Of course, don’t look too much into this. We are in deep, deep speculative territory right now. In other words, there’s nothing here worth getting too excited about, let alone taking to the bookies. However, it’s interesting, and for the moment, Capcom has not commented on the development.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the horror game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads our review of the 2019 horror game. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”