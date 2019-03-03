‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Replaces Mr. X with Thomas the Tank Engine

The inevitable has happened in Resident Evil 2 with a new mod that replaces Mr. X with the smiling train known as Thomas the Tank Engine.

Turning imposing creatures into the happy locomotive is a checkbox for mod-compatible games at this point. Replacing dragons with Thomas in Skyrim is perhaps the most notable example, but the train’s also been featured in other games like Monster Hunter: World, a game filled with opportunities to replace monsters with Thomas. It makes sense then that there’s now that modders ZombieAli and DJPop who made the model and sound effects, respectively, have now imported Thomas to the game.

Showcased in the video below, Thomas bursts through doors and walls just like Mr. X with the train’s signature theme music announcing his arrival. Whistles and other noises of Thomas chugging along can be heard as he moves menacingly towards Leon and Claire, smile unwavering.

The modders discussed the model mod and the sound effects mods on the Resident Evil boards and gave links to download them, and you can also find the model mod via Nexus Mods.

If you’re been keeping up with Resident Evil 2 mods, you’ve probably already seen some of DJPop’s work elsewhere. The same modder was responsible for giving Mr. X some new theme music by modding DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” into Resident Evil 2 so that it’ll play every time the recurring villain makes his dramatic entrance. As people have already discovered, that mod and the one for Thomas the Tank Engine are actually compatible with each other, so there’s no reason to stop at just one.

There’s now a Mr. X mod in Resident Evil 2 Remake that replaces him with Thomas The Tank Engine. I live for this kind of shit pic.twitter.com/x3qwc2rvZ3 — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) March 2, 2019

The Thomas model was made by ZombieAli and the audio modification is by the same person that did the X Gon Give it To Ya mod. (DJPop) And yes, the DMX mod works just as well here. pic.twitter.com/5yQaPOfUd2 — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) March 2, 2019

Poor Mr. X has been turned into just about everything by now. He’s become Ms. X, been replaced by Sherry Birkin, and has even been stripped down to just an Umbrella Corp. thong and some sunglasses.

Resident Evil 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, and you can see our full review here or see part of it in the video at the top.

