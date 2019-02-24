Capcom Still Has “No Plans” To Bring ‘Resident Evil 2’ To Nintendo Switch

Last year, Capcom said it had no plans to bring its upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake to the Nintendo Switch. And that, unfortunately, hasn’t changed.

Interacting with an inquiring fan on Twitter, Capcom’s Resident Evil community manager confirmed that nothing has changed on the Nintendo Switch front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No plans on that, no. — Kat (@ImKatastrophe) February 20, 2019

As you can see, it’s looking unlikely the remake of the classic 1998 survival-horror game will ever come to the Nintendo system, and you’d assume this has to come down to the hardware limitations of the console.

There’s certainly not a lack of demand, and Resident Evil 2 released to not only critical-acclaim, but it seems to have sold quite well too. In other words, I’d imagine if a Nintendo Switch port was on the table, Capcom would jump all over it.

That said, while Resident Evil 2 is certainly a system taxer in certain regards, I’d assume it could run on the Switch with some graphical downgrades and a few other tweaks. But maybe not, after all, there’s no proof the RE engine, which the game runs on, plays nicely with the Switch.

Resident Evil 7 — which was built on the same engine — did notably come to the Nintendo Switch last year in Japan, but only in a streaming version made possible via the cloud. It’s possible Capcom could do something like this for Resident Evil 2, but if the game didn’t sell super well in Japan, it’s probably not worth the effort.

Anyway, for now, if you want to play Resident Evil 2, you’ll need a PS4, Xbox One, or PC. If you haven’t checked out the remake yet, but want to, make sure to peep our official review of the game first. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”