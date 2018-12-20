‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Demo Reportedly Coming Soon

With all of the incredible teasers we’ve been getting for the intricate remake of Resident Evil 2, it’s understandable why so many fans would be clamoring for a demo before the game’s release. Being able to see favorites like Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong in this generation’s graphics is a dream come true – even more so within the narrative of the second game which remains a favorite to this day. Luckily, it looks like a Resident Evil demo is on its way – and soon!

Thanks to the team over at True Achievements, a description for a demo marked for January 11th has been seen in the Xbox Store. The bad news? The demo is only 30 minutes long …

According to the “1-Shot Demo” description:

“This specially tuned demo allows you to experience the newly reimagined Resident Evil 2, but be warned: whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you’ll only have 30 MINUTES to complete the demo. Take in the horror atmosphere at your own pace, or make a desperate dash to solve all the puzzles Raccoon Police Department has to offer? The choice is yours! Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for next-gen consoles. – Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all new 3rd person view – Explore the zombie infested areas of Raccoon City, now stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. – New puzzles, storylines and areas Note: This demo is available until 1/31/2019. You must be signed in and have an active internet connection to play.”

The bright side to the demo being so tragically short is that the full game is releasing later the same month, so the wait won’t be too excruciating. It also makes sense that they would want to keep all of the changes hush hush since it was far more than just a graphic update, but a total overhaul of the experience – including the story.

Interested in learning even more about the upcoming remake? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on what's to come! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25, 2019.

Excited about all of the terrifying changes to a beloved classic?